Sheriff Dyer and Washtenaw County Commission bump heads on millage dollars

Washtenaw County Sheriff Alyshia Dyer ran into a buzzsaw on Wednesday while addressing County Commissioners about her office’s budget and transparency.

Dyer butted heads with several commissioners on some of her funding choices, but particularly that she now wants more dollars to go to her department from the Public Safety and Mental Health Millage. They say that contradicts what she said during the campaign.

Dyer says then she didn’t have a clear picture of her budget, and we should move on.

“I think the reality is we are living in extremely stressful times, so people are on edge. And the reality is we all, as a county, as public servants, need to come together and just do the work.”

Commission Chair Katie Scott says those issues will remain unless they’re addressed by the Sheriff and says another Commission workshop with her to discuss the problems may be needed.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

