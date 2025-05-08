Washtenaw County will not comply with DHS county ID demand

Washtenaw County says it will not comply with the Department of Homeland Security’s demand for information on residents' county IDs, if they legally can.

With lyric sheets in their hands, a couple dozen members of the audience at Wednesday’s County Commission meeting broke out in song to show support for the area’s immigrant community.

Some expressed their displeasure that the county has no legal recourse against turning over federal I-9 employment forms. However, Commission Chair Katie Scott says they are now in a holding pattern as they continue discussions with attorney over the county ID information.

“As the county, we send notice that we’re not going to comply with the administrative subpoena, and that’s all we know right now, so a holding pattern and we’ll see what happens next.”

8th District Commissioner Yousef Rabhi says he opposes assisting the Trump Administration in any way but understands the legal concerns. It is unknown when legal clarifications will be made.

