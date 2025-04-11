© 2025 WEMU
Department of Homeland Security subpoenas Washtenaw County for employment records

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published April 11, 2025 at 4:00 PM EDT
Washtenaw County Administration Building
Kevin Meerschaert
/
WEMU-FM
Washtenaw County Administration Building

The Department of Homeland Security has served upon Washtenaw County a notice of inspection of I-9 forms and an immigration enforcement subpoena.
 
I-9 forms are used by the United States government to ensure those being hired are eligible to work here. Such inspections have become more frequent across the country as the Trump Administration seeks undocumented workers.

County Commission Chair Katie Scott says counsel is reviewing the materials and looking over their legal options.

“What is the law surrounding this? And what can we do to make sure that we keep our employees who work for the county and people who live in this county with the dignity they deserve and with the rights they deserve?"

Scott says the county is following all applicable laws while ensuring the rights of its employees are protected. She says they will continue to consult with Corporation Counsel and will provide more information when it becomes available.

