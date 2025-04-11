Department of Homeland Security subpoenas Washtenaw County for employment records

The Department of Homeland Security has served upon Washtenaw County a notice of inspection of I-9 forms and an immigration enforcement subpoena.



I-9 forms are used by the United States government to ensure those being hired are eligible to work here. Such inspections have become more frequent across the country as the Trump Administration seeks undocumented workers.

County Commission Chair Katie Scott says counsel is reviewing the materials and looking over their legal options.

“What is the law surrounding this? And what can we do to make sure that we keep our employees who work for the county and people who live in this county with the dignity they deserve and with the rights they deserve?"

Scott says the county is following all applicable laws while ensuring the rights of its employees are protected. She says they will continue to consult with Corporation Counsel and will provide more information when it becomes available.

