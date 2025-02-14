Washtenaw County weighs in on local impact of ICE House bill

The Michigan State House recently passed a bill barring state funding to cities and universities if they refuse to comply with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and this could impact Washtenaw County.

The Michigan House voted 56-50 on a bill requiring local governments and universities to put into policy that they will fully cooperate with immigration enforcement.

Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners Chair Katie Scott says this bill is House Speaker Matt Hall’s and House Republicans' attempt to curry favor from President Trump’s administration. She adds the bill as she understands it doesn’t change how local governments receive state funding.

“From what I can understand about the way we do funding from the state level to local governments, that it is mostly a performative action from the Speaker of the House.”

The Michigan State Senate is expected to review and discuss the bill in the coming days.

