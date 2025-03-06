ICE arrests man at Dos Hermanos in downtown Ypsilanti

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detained their first undocumented immigrant in Ypsilanti.

Residents are concerned about increasing ICE activity and migrant safety after agents detained a man shopping at Dos Hermanos Market in downtown Ypsilanti.

City Manager Andrew Hellenga says local government will continue to welcome and support the city’s undocumented. He says while the city does not know when ICE will reappear, Ypsilanti authorities will not or ever report people based on their immigrant status.

“It is not a protocol of any of our police department to ever ask for immigration status, so that is not something that ever happens.”

Hellenga says the city understands that it is a trying time for many residents, and they will help the city’s immigrants in a way that is within legal boundaries.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

