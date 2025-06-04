Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners to meet in Manchester to discuss senior issues

The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners tonight starts the process of creating an Office of Aging Services as it takes its meeting on the road to Manchester.

In the wake of the Older Persons Millage passing last November, the county is planning on creating the office, hiring a director and establishing framework and operations policy.

Commissioner Jason Maciejewski says he sees the office as a focal point for senior services in the county.

“So, people know about the resources, they know about the services and really is a place where people can engage and get information. It really is a hub or place that people know to contact to get information about a wide variety of things that impact older adults and caregivers.”

The Commissioners will also be voting tonight to distribute millage funds of $180,000 equally to nine senior centers in Washtenaw County.

The meeting is being held at Manchester City Hall.

