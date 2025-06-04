© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners to meet in Manchester to discuss senior issues

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published June 4, 2025 at 6:38 AM EDT
Manchester clock tower and water tower
Destination Ann Arbor
/
annarbor.org
Manchester clock tower and water tower

The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners tonight starts the process of creating an Office of Aging Services as it takes its meeting on the road to Manchester.

In the wake of the Older Persons Millage passing last November, the county is planning on creating the office, hiring a director and establishing framework and operations policy.

Commissioner Jason Maciejewski says he sees the office as a focal point for senior services in the county.

“So, people know about the resources, they know about the services and really is a place where people can engage and get information. It really is a hub or place that people know to contact to get information about a wide variety of things that impact older adults and caregivers.”

The Commissioners will also be voting tonight to distribute millage funds of $180,000 equally to nine senior centers in Washtenaw County.

The meeting is being held at Manchester City Hall.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News washtenaw countyWashtenaw County Board of CommissionersJason Maciejewskisenior citizensmillageManchester
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content