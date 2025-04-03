Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners begin work on senior millage framework

Washtenaw County Commissioners are beginning work on the framework and operations policy. Some of the details were presented on Wednesday.

The millage passed by voters in November levies 0.5 mills for eight years. It’s expected to raise over $11.5 million in its first year.

The plan is to create an Office of Aging Services, headed up by a director who will serve as a visible point of contact for residents.

Commissioner Jason Maciejewski says a main priority will be to ensure that every senior in need can receive home-delivered meals in Washtenaw County.

“When I began thinking about this more than a year ago, I really didn’t envision a situation where we might actually not have federal money for Meals on Wheels, but that is a distinct possibility.”

An Older Adult Millage Review Committee would oversee request-for-proposal submissions of organizations that would provide services for seniors.

