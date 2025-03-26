Washtenaw County Commissioners seek input on senior millage

The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners is seeking citizen input regarding what programs people would like to see through the Older Citizens Millage.

With one in five residents of the county a senior, the need for essential services is only expected to grow in the coming years. Commissioners are looking toward a mix of government programs and helping fund local nonprofit organizations.

District 1 Commissioner Jason Maciejewski says they want to provide the greatest impact available.

“So, we’re really looking for interaction and feedback from people about what they’re seeing in terms of the needs of older adults and needs of caregivers, what they would like to see the millage fund in our community, the types of services and programs people would like to see.”

Maciejewski and District 3 Commissioner Shannon Beeman will be holding a town hall meeting on Wednesday, April 9th from 5-6:30 PM at the Chelsea Senior Center on Washington Street.

