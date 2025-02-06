© 2025 WEMU
Washtenaw OCED wants to oversee senior millage dollars

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published February 6, 2025 at 5:50 AM EST
Washtenaw County logo
Washtenaw County
/
washtenaw.org
Washtenaw County logo

The Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development would like to house the division that oversees the funds from the new Senior Services Millage. Some county commissioners are receptive to the idea.

The proposal is to create an Aging Services Division within the OCED. It would work within the already pre-existing department, lowering overhead costs and taking advantage of the relationships in place with non-profit partners.

OCED Director Toni Kayumi says greater efficiency will lead to more services.

“OCED already has human services, housing and infrastructure, community development, economic opportunity, and finance and operation division. We could hire an aging services division administrator to lead the senior specific programs.”

County Commission Chair Katie Scott says she believes OCED is a good place to house the funds. However, she wants to avoid melding any positions that would be funded through more than just the millage.

