Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners to discuss senior millage dollars

The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners is back in action Wednesday. The regular meeting will be preceded by a working session to discuss the senior millage.

The Older Persons Services Millage, easily approved last November, is expected to raise about $11.5 million in its first year. Now, county officials need to make plans on how it will be used.

Commissioner Andy LaBarre is the new chair of workshop meetings. He says they’ll gather input from fellow commissioners regarding their ideas for millage funds.

“What does it look like, what do we hope it looks like in terms of balancing internal capacity building, so the county can do these things on its own as a service or external cooperation with third parties, your Meals on Wheels of the world and so forth.”

The Commission will also hear a winter shelter update from the Shelter Association of Washtenaw County and Alpha House.

