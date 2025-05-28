Sheriff Alyshia Dyer shares experience of her first 100 days in office

Washtenaw County Sheriff Alyshia Dyer has hit her first 100 days in office.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office has released a report containing Sheriff Alyshia Dyer’s progress in working with the community since she assumed her position earlier this year.

Sheriff Dyer says she helped Ann Arbor pass a traffic stop equality ordinance curbing racial disparities in non-safety violations.

She says she is also working on re-enabling in-person jail visitations to help reduce stress and agitation in those incarcerated.

“There’s been a lot of push around this idea of the right to hug. Being able to see a parent or see a family member and being able to hug them just has a really positive impact.”

Dyer says the cost of food and medical treatment for the county’s jail population has risen since she began as sheriff. She says this will be a continuing challenge for her and her team to address for the foreseeable future.

