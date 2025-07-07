Ann Arbor City to use grant money to fund two resilience centers

The Ann Arbor City Council tonight is expected to approve grants to transition two community centers into resilience hubs.

Over the past several months, major work has been underway at the Peace Neighborhood and Green Baxter Court Centers. Designs for solar and storage have been completed for both sites.

Sustainability and Innovations Director Missy Stults says the changes will save money and improve occupant comfort.

“Basically, the resiliency practice is a place that is trusted deeply and used by the community. And then, we come in to make sure every single day, regardless if it’s a sunny day or a bad day, that hub can be operational and do what it does best.”

In August of 2024, the city was awarded a $1 million grant from the EPA to create the regional resistance network. In April, the award was cut. The city has submitted paperwork challenging the termination.

