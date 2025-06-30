© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Work beginning on Ann Arbor's new Sustainability Commission

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published June 30, 2025 at 5:55 AM EDT
Ann Arbor City Hall.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor City Hall.

Ann Arbor is still working on getting its new Sustainability Commission up and running. Local officials say it will go far in helping the city reach its net-zero goals.

Next month, the City Council is expected to approve the Commission’s bylaws. That must happen before any meetings can begin. The Commission is a merger of the Energy and Environmental Commissions.

Ann Arbor Office of Sustainability and Innovations Director Missy Stults says it will streamline the process.

“They’re going to be able to think about the intersectionality of points, instead of ping-ponging topics back and forth between commissions. They’re going to be able to go deep as a singular commission and help us think really critically and purposely about the policies, the programs, the initiatives we’re moving forward.”

The commission will be advisory to the City Council. Stults says the way the commission is structured, it will work much more closely with staff than they historically have been able to do.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor City CouncilAnn Arbor Office of Sustainability and Innovationsmissy stultsAnn Arbor Sustainability Commissionann arbor energy commissionann arbor environmental commissionCarbon Neutralityenvironment
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content