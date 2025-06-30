Work beginning on Ann Arbor's new Sustainability Commission

Ann Arbor is still working on getting its new Sustainability Commission up and running. Local officials say it will go far in helping the city reach its net-zero goals.

Next month, the City Council is expected to approve the Commission’s bylaws. That must happen before any meetings can begin. The Commission is a merger of the Energy and Environmental Commissions.

Ann Arbor Office of Sustainability and Innovations Director Missy Stults says it will streamline the process.

“They’re going to be able to think about the intersectionality of points, instead of ping-ponging topics back and forth between commissions. They’re going to be able to go deep as a singular commission and help us think really critically and purposely about the policies, the programs, the initiatives we’re moving forward.”

The commission will be advisory to the City Council. Stults says the way the commission is structured, it will work much more closely with staff than they historically have been able to do.

