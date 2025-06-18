Ann Arbor steps closer to a carbon neutral future as Green Rental Housing Ordinance passes

Ann Arbor City Council has made a significant step towards its A2Zero initiative as the Green Rental Housing Ordinance and the formation of the Sustainability Commission have been given the green light.

The Ann Arbor City Council voted unanimously to pass an ordinance to create sustainable energy standards for rental housing. The council also approved the combination of the Energy and Environmental Commissions into the Sustainability Commission.

Mayor Christopher Taylor says there have been some questions from rental owners about the affordability of making their units greener. He says the city will offer pathways to help those owners contribute towards Ann Arbor’s carbon neutrality goals.

“Renovations both for rental properties and owner-occupied properties throughout the city can be supported by millions of dollars of city-provided rebates for energy efficiency.”

Taylor says the council also renegotiated the city’s heating franchise with DTE to include $500,000 per year to fund the city’s energy efficiency programs.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org