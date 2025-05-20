© 2025 WEMU
City of Ann Arbor passes Fiscal Year 2026 budget

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published May 20, 2025 at 12:08 PM EDT
Ann Arbor City Council holds its May 19, 2025 meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor City Council holds its May 19, 2025 meeting.

The Ann Arbor City Council has passed the budget for the 2026 fiscal year.

The $638 million spending plan was amended to include funding to speed up pedestrian and bicycle safety construction. $500,000 was transferred from Capital Preventative Maintenance to a Quick Build Safety capital project.

Mayor Christopher Taylor says the budget was a great collaborative effort the city can be proud of.

“These are the things that your local government does for you today that helps you with your everyday lives. These are the things that will form the foundation for an amazing community tomorrow.”

The Council also transferred over $700,000 from the Marijuana Excise tax rebate to Rising Hope for Housing and eviction prevention programs.

