Ann Arbor budget includes pedestrian safety improvements

The Ann Arbor City Council has approved the upcoming fiscal year budget. Amendments to the spending plan include one to help protect pedestrians and bicyclists.

As traffic drove past City Hall, a group of activists wanted to remind people about the dozen pedestrians, one in a wheelchair, who were struck by vehicles the past year while crossing a street in Ann Arbor.

Prior to the meeting, Crashes in Ann Arbor founder Peter Houk told supporters the stories of those killed or injured must be told.

“Sharing information publicly about crashes seemed like the best first step towards making a real and positive change to the places and to the infrastructure that may have contributed to the tragedy.”

The Council approved moving $500,000 from capital preventative maintenance to a Quick Build Safety capital project to speed up improvements for bikers and pedestrians.

