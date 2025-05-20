© 2025 WEMU
Ann Arbor budget includes pedestrian safety improvements

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published May 20, 2025 at 6:14 AM EDT
Bicycles parked outside Ann Arbor City Hall prior to the May 19, 2025 Ann Arbor City Council meeting.
1 of 5  — IMG_20250519_183744254_HDR.jpg
Bicycles parked outside Ann Arbor City Hall prior to the May 19, 2025 Ann Arbor City Council meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Bicycles parked outside Ann Arbor City Hall prior to the May 19, 2025 Ann Arbor City Council meeting.
2 of 5  — IMG_20250519_184000155_HDR.jpg
Bicycles parked outside Ann Arbor City Hall prior to the May 19, 2025 Ann Arbor City Council meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Crashes in Ann Arbor founder Peter Houk (right center) addresses residents prior to the May 19, 2025 Ann Arbor City Council meeting.
3 of 5  — IMG_20250519_184440704_HDR.jpg
Crashes in Ann Arbor founder Peter Houk (right center) addresses residents prior to the May 19, 2025 Ann Arbor City Council meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Crashes in Ann Arbor founder Peter Houk (far right) addresses residents prior to the May 19, 2025 Ann Arbor City Council meeting.
4 of 5  — IMG_20250519_184337238_HDR.jpg
Crashes in Ann Arbor founder Peter Houk (far right) addresses residents prior to the May 19, 2025 Ann Arbor City Council meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor City Council holds its May 19, 2025 meeting.
5 of 5  — IMG_20250519_191320399_HDR (1).jpg
Ann Arbor City Council holds its May 19, 2025 meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

The Ann Arbor City Council has approved the upcoming fiscal year budget. Amendments to the spending plan include one to help protect pedestrians and bicyclists.

As traffic drove past City Hall, a group of activists wanted to remind people about the dozen pedestrians, one in a wheelchair, who were struck by vehicles the past year while crossing a street in Ann Arbor.

Prior to the meeting, Crashes in Ann Arbor founder Peter Houk told supporters the stories of those killed or injured must be told.

“Sharing information publicly about crashes seemed like the best first step towards making a real and positive change to the places and to the infrastructure that may have contributed to the tragedy.”

The Council approved moving $500,000 from capital preventative maintenance to a Quick Build Safety capital project to speed up improvements for bikers and pedestrians.

