Traffic safety and cyclist organizations call on Ann Arbor City Council for traffic reform

Multiple organizations have joined together in a coalition with protestors from the Ann Arbor Die-In earlier this month to rally and call for safer streets in Ann Arbor.

Ann Arbor Crashes, Walk Bike Washtenaw, Neighborhood Institute, and the Bicycle Alliance of Washtenaw are calling on the Ann Arbor City Council for traffic safety reform.

Ann Arbor Crashes founder Peter Houk says the coalition wants the council to include funds in their budget amendment to make their Vision Zero zero traffic fatalities plan possible.

“Completing the trunkline transfer of MDOT, deactivating flashing yellow arrows, and then to reconfigure and slow traffic.”

Bicycle Alliance of Washtenaw Co-Founder Nate Phipps says the alliance joined the coalition because they want to reduce incidents of drivers pressuring cyclists on the road by speeding or passing too closely.

“The conflict is the result of the expectation of speed and the expectation that you should not have to share what is a public roadway.”

Protestors will gather tonight outside Ann Arbor City Hall to encourage city council members to discuss traffic safety during tonight’s meeting.

