Ann Arbor 'Die-in' protestors call for city officials to take action for traffic safety reform

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published May 9, 2025 at 5:50 AM EDT
Ann Arbor Die-in protesters and Bicycle Alliance of Washtenaw laying down at East Huron and North Fourth Avenue.
Alex Lowe
/
Ann Arbor Die-In
Ann Arbor Die-in protesters and Bicycle Alliance of Washtenaw laying down at East Huron and North Fourth Avenue.

More than 50 protestors gathered at the site in downtown Ann Arbor, where, earlier this week, a wheelchair-bound man was killed by an oncoming vehicle.

Ann Arbor die-in protestors have been joined by the Bicycle Alliance of Washtenaw in calling on the Ann Arbor City Council to act swiftly to make the roads safer.

One of the protestors, Peter Houk, is a member of Ann Arbor’s Transportation Commission and the website owner of Crashes In Ann Arbor. He says the City Council has expressed a desire to lower the downtown speed limit and implement other safety laws if the city acquires the roads currently controlled by the Michigan Department of Transportation.

“When they do make changes to make our streets safer, we’re going to be there supporting and backing them up. But they also need to know that we’re not going to wait forever for these changes.”

Houk says he will keep publicly documenting crashes involving pedestrians and cyclists until the streets of Ann Arbor are safe for everyone.

