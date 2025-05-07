Protestors organize 'Die-in' to call for pedestrian crossing reform in Ann Arbor

Protestors are organizing tonight in Downtown Ann Arbor to call for sweeping street crossing reforms.

Earlier this week, a 79-year-old man in a wheelchair died after being struck by a vehicle while crossing East Huron Street in Downtown Ann Arbor.

Ann Arbor Die-In Protestors will be lying at the site of the man’s death as a call to action to have the city and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) implement more safeguards for pedestrian crossers.

In a statement shared on social media, protest organizers want MDOT to relinquish control of the city’s roads to the Ann Arbor City Council and for the Council to use GridSmart cameras to automatically increase crossing times for those who need it.

Protestors say they want to lower the speed limit and narrow the roads in the downtown area.

The Die-In will be at the intersection of North Fourth Avenue and East Huron starting at 6:30 PM.

