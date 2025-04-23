Ann Arbor to crack down on bike lane law violators

Ann Arbor is starting to crack down on people who illegally block bike lanes.

The move comes from a City Council resolution that directed the City Administrator to come up with an enforcement strategy, tracking metrics, and a public education plan.

A Safety Enforcement Plan was just released by the police department. It’s good news for Council Member and biking enthusiast Dharma Akmon. She says she’s pleased city police will be conducting areas of enhanced enforcement.

“What I’m most looking forward to is the engagement with the bike advocacy groups because they ride these every day. They know where the problems are. I think they’re going to have a pretty good sense of additional areas where we need to focus.”

The initial locations of enhanced enforcement will be on South Main between William and Madison and South Division between Hill and East Huron. Others will be determined based on need.

