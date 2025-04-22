Ann Arbor Administrator unveils new city budget proposal

The Ann Arbor City Council and the general public Monday night were presented the latest proposed budget by the administration.

The over $146 million-dollar general fund budget includes a nearly 6% increase in property revenue for 2026 and 3% for 2027. But there is still a lot of uncertainty, particularly in state funding, that has yet to be determined.

City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. says one area they will need to start funding is the Sustainable Energy Utility. He says we’re pretty much starting that from scratch.

“It has no assets. It has no money. It has no bank account. Everything that happens right now is born from the millage.”

Public hearings by the City Council and a final budget vote are expected in May.

