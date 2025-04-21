Ann Arbor City Administrator to present proposed 2026-27 budget

The next proposed budget will be presented to the Ann Arbor City Council by the administration tonight.

The 2026-27 budget includes proposed increases in water, sewer and stormwater fees. The average residential water fee will increase a little over $21 a year, stormwater over $8, and sewer by more than $16 annually.

City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. says the increases are a necessity.

“Well, in order to maintain the utility systems that we have, it does call for ongoing investment to make sure that the upkeep is there, and that’s what you heard us talking about on Monday during the deliberation process.”

The ordinances for all three rate hikes will be introduced at tonight’s meeting.

Dohoney says the city’s budget is in good shape, but there are some unknowns coming out of Lansing that could affect the local spending.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org