Ann Arbor adds new land for Greenbelt Conservation Program

Ann Arbor City Council approved of the acquisition of four conservation easements to add to the city’s Greenbelt Program.

Four farmland properties totaling about 260 acres contribute to over 8,000 acres conserved by the City of Ann Arbor’s Greenbelt Program since 2003. Two of the four easements will be maintained by partners in Scio and Northfield Township.

Rosie Pahl Donaldson is the Land Acquisition Supervisor for the City of Ann Arbor’s Parks and Recreation Services. She says these plots will be preserved permanently.

“Conservation easements are perpetual. So, once they’re there, they are there forever. They restrict the land use and other activities forever.”

Donaldson says city officials are working quickly to finalize the purchases of land acquisitions before the end of the year, as funding provided by the 2018 Farm Bill is set to expire after a one-year extension, which ends on September 30th, 2025.

