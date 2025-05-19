Ann Arbor City Council expected to pass budget Monday

The Ann Arbor City Council is expected to vote tonight on the 2026 fiscal year budget, but not before deciding on several amendments brought forth by council members.

The budget includes $680 million in revenue and $638 million in expenditures.

Ward 1 Council member Cynthia Harrison is asking for $616,000 of unused Marijuana Excise Tax Rebate funds to go to Rising Hope For Housing. The program helps the recently incarcerated returning to society. Harrison says it provides needed assistance.

“Over the past couple of years, we’ve had individuals come and speak at public comment about Rising Hope for Housing and how it has helped them or how it’s helped some of their clients. And the stories are incredible!"

Other amendments include additional funding for pedestrian safety, eviction protection and improved community communications.

