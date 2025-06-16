Ann Arbor City Council considering Green Housing Rental Ordinance and merging of commissions

The Ann Arbor City Council is likely to vote on an ordinance establishing green rental regulations and the merging of two commissions.

City Council is voting tonight on the passage of the Green Rental Housing Ordinance. The new regulations would require rental owners to meet energy efficiency standards.

Missy Stults is the Director at Ann Arbor’s Office of Sustainability and Innovations. She says there has been misinformation in the community that the regulations would increase rental prices.

“There’s a talking point that is going around that this is going to increase rent in the city. We have worked closely with other communities that have implemented a similar ordinance, and no community has seen an increase in rent due to the ordinance itself.”

The council will also vote on merging the Energy and Environmental Commissions into the Sustainability Commission. Stults says the purposes of the two intersect enough to warrant a single commission that would continue pursuing the city’s green energy goals.

