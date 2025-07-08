© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ann Arbor approves bonding schedule for Arbor South parking decks

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published July 8, 2025 at 5:52 AM EDT
Rendering of new Arbor South parking decks.
Oxford Companies
Rendering of new Arbor South parking decks.

The Ann Arbor City Council on Monday agreed to the path forward on the timing of issuing bonds for the three parking decks at the proposed Arbor South.

Originally. the resolution would have had the city issue bonds for all three decks prior to construction. Using municipal bonds would cost less in the long run but also put the city at greater financial risk.

An amendment changed that to have bonds issued to pay back the developer after the first deck is completed. The city would then bond for the subsequent decks.

Mayor Christopher Taylor called it a good compromise.

“I think that’s a wise modulation of risk and reflects both staff’s expertise, and this council and community observes the novelty of this venture.”

Plans for the site include a 20-acre mixed use development, including 1,000 housing units with 230 earmarked as affordable.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor City CouncilChristopher Taylorparkingaffordable housinghousingdevelopment
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content