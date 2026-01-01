Patrick Dunn

Patrick began his career in journalism while he was still in high school, freelancing for a startup newspaper in his hometown of Monroe, Mich. Although that newspaper didn't last long, Patrick has been in journalism ever since. He earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from Wayne State University in 2011 and went on to write for publications including the Ann Arbor Observer, The A.V. Club, the Detroit News, Hour Detroit, MLive, Paste Magazine, and Real Detroit Weekly. At Concentrate, a website covering Washtenaw County news, Patrick served as editor from 2016 to 2026 and as publisher from 2025 to 2026. He also hosted and produced the Michigan's State of Health podcast for Second Wave Michigan/Common Ground.

Patrick is a lifelong Michigander and a Washtenaw County resident since 2011. He is currently a proud resident of Ypsilanti Township. In his spare time he enjoys writing and drawing horror comics, traveling, seeing live music, watching movies, reading, and wrangling his cats.

