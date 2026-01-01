Rebekah Warren is the host of Issues of the Environment and First Friday Focus on the Environment on WEMU. She is a longtime Michigan environmental and public policy leader and the President and CEO of Adaptive Strategics, LLC, where she focuses on practical solutions to complex challenges at the intersection of communities, government, and the environment.

Rebekah previously served in the Michigan Legislature for 14 years, representing Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti and broader Washtenaw County in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. In the House, she chaired the Great Lakes and Environment Committee and helped lead bipartisan efforts to pass landmark water protection legislation implementing the Great Lakes Compact—widely recognized as one of the most significant freshwater protection laws. In the Senate, she served as Vice Chair and Ranking Member of the Natural Resources, Environment and Great Lakes Committee and worked extensively on issues including water quality, invasive species, renewable energy, land use, and recycling policy.

Throughout her legislative career, Rebekah focused on protecting Michigan’s natural resources and strengthening the state’s role as a national leader in Great Lakes stewardship. Her work included advancing protections against PFAS contamination, supporting renewable energy and energy efficiency policies, expanding recycling and clean-up initiatives, and advocating for smart growth strategies to preserve farmland and open space. She has also served in leadership and advisory roles with the Great Lakes Commission, the Council on Future Mobility, the National Conference of State Legislatures, and the National Conference of Environmental Legislators.

Rebekah’s work has been recognized by environmental, conservation, public health, and civic organizations across Michigan and the country. She is honored to bring conversations about science, policy, innovation, and community leadership to WEMU listeners, highlighting the people and ideas shaping a healthier and more sustainable future for the Great Lakes region.