Rob Rubick

Rob RubickFootball Color Analyst
- Color analyst for the MHSAA football finals on PASS , FOX SPORTS DETROIT, BALLY SPORTS and FAN DUEL for 34 consecutive years since 1992 on television.
- Radio color analyst for Grand Valley State football from 1996 to 1998.
- For the past 27 seasons from 1999-2026 radio color analyst for Eastern Michigan Univ. football.
- Lions/NFL analyst for FOX SPORTS DETROIT from 2000-2008.
- Radio Analyst for the Detroit Fury of the Arena Football League for 2 seasons.
- Television color analyst for Detroit Lions pre-season football 2010-2014
- Co-host Lions television pre-game show from 2011-2017
- Co-host of Football Fridays on Fox Sports Detroit form 2012-2016
- Co-host for Lions postgame show and halftime highlights @ Ford Field in the stadium 2013 -2015
- Has run the Detroit Lions off-season fundraising basketball team for 40 years
- Current host of CHALK TALK at Ford Field for every Lions home game for past 5 seasons
- Retired Health & Physical Education teacher for 30 years in Lapeer, MI