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Rob Rubick

Football Color Analyst
  • Color analyst for the MHSAA football finals on PASS , FOX SPORTS DETROIT, BALLY SPORTS and FAN DUEL for 34 consecutive years since 1992 on television.
  • Radio color analyst for Grand Valley State football from 1996 to 1998.
  • For the past 27 seasons from 1999-2026 radio color analyst for Eastern Michigan Univ. football.
  • Lions/NFL analyst for FOX SPORTS DETROIT from 2000-2008.
  • Radio Analyst for the Detroit Fury of the Arena Football League for 2 seasons.
  • Television color analyst for Detroit Lions pre-season football 2010-2014
  • Co-host Lions television pre-game show from 2011-2017
  • Co-host of Football Fridays on Fox Sports Detroit form 2012-2016
  • Co-host for Lions postgame show and halftime highlights @ Ford Field in the stadium 2013 -2015
  • Has run the Detroit Lions off-season fundraising basketball team for 40 years
  • Current host of CHALK TALK at Ford Field for every Lions home game for past 5 seasons
  • Retired Health & Physical Education teacher for 30 years in Lapeer, MI