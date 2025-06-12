Ann Arbor Public Schools expecting fewer revenue dollars

In a meeting room of mostly empty chairs, the Ann Arbor Public Schools administration on Wednesday presented the latest budget proposal to the School Board.

While last year’s financial crisis is over, there are still areas of concern. The district is estimated to bring in about $2.4 million less in general fund revenue from the current year. That’s due to an expected decrease in state funding based on loss of enrollment. But those numbers have yet to be finalized.

Superintendent Jazz Parks says they’re concerned about any reductions in state categorical funding.

“Anything that doesn’t provide substantial per pupil foundation funding and anything that doesn’t address the categorical around the 147 A-4 retirement.”

The upcoming budget does not project any changes to federal funding, but district officials say they could change dramatically, depending on actions in Washington.

