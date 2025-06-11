Ann Arbor Public Schools budget includes little drama

Ann Arbor School Board tonight will be presented with the district’s budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year, and it’s expected to be far smoother sailing than last year’s financial crisis.

The proposed $314 million spending plan includes no layoffs or program reductions. It includes returning to having a reserve fund balance of over 5% as required by law.

Board President Torchio Feaster says the administration has the district back on the right financial track.

“And to be over 5% next year as well, which we again look to be on track to do and then get off the state’s watch list and continue to build a strong, healthy district financially.”

Feaster says there are always challenges that they’ll have to deal with, like appropriately addressing teachers and staff with proper compensation. There will also be a public hearing on the budget at tonight’s meeting as well.

