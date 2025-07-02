Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners to finalize Office of Aging Services

After months of discussion, the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners tonight is expected to approve the creation of the Office of Aging Services to oversee the Older Persons Millage funds.

The resolution establishes the office, creates the position of Director, sets the budget and a framework and operations policy. The Commission will also vote to approve the first allocations with $2 million being distributed equally to ten senior centers.

Commissioner Justin Hodge says it will be just the start of what the millage will be able to help pay for.

“Structural funding, which means funding year after year, to provide operational support to senior centers across Washtenaw County. We’re also looking at having an RFP process for a number of other services, such as transportation--a wide range of things.”

The Commission will also appoint members to the Public Safety Millage Advisory Committee. The committee was established last year after a public outcry that not enough of the dollars were going to mental health.

