© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Washtenaw County Office of Aging Services given initial approval

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published June 5, 2025 at 4:58 PM EDT
Residents gather inside the new Manchester Senior Center.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Residents gather inside the new Manchester Senior Center.

After a marathon meeting that ended just before 2 AM, the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners gave preliminary approval Thursday morning to the creation of an Office of Aging Services.

A Director of Aging Services will be hired to oversee the department and the distribution of funds raised through the Older Persons Millage.

An annual allocation of at least $200,000 will go to qualified Senior Centers. Commissioner Jason Maciejewski says that should be an exceptional benefit.

“This base funding amount will allow them to pursue dollars to maybe expand programs and services and the activities they have going on, rather than spending all that time just to keep the doors open.”

Ten centers in the county are slated to be the first to get the funds.

The office framework includes establishing an Aging Resource Center for residents and an Older Persons Millage Review Committee. The office and funding are expected to get final approval next month.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News washtenaw countyWashtenaw County Board of CommissionersJason MaciejewskiWashtenaw County Office of Aging Servicessenior citizensmillage
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content