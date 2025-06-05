Washtenaw County Office of Aging Services given initial approval

After a marathon meeting that ended just before 2 AM, the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners gave preliminary approval Thursday morning to the creation of an Office of Aging Services.

A Director of Aging Services will be hired to oversee the department and the distribution of funds raised through the Older Persons Millage.

An annual allocation of at least $200,000 will go to qualified Senior Centers. Commissioner Jason Maciejewski says that should be an exceptional benefit.

“This base funding amount will allow them to pursue dollars to maybe expand programs and services and the activities they have going on, rather than spending all that time just to keep the doors open.”

Ten centers in the county are slated to be the first to get the funds.

The office framework includes establishing an Aging Resource Center for residents and an Older Persons Millage Review Committee. The office and funding are expected to get final approval next month.

