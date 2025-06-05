Manchester cuts ribbon on new Senior Center

The ribbon was cut on Wednesday for the Senior Center in Manchester. If Opening Day is any indication, the center will be a great success.

The room behind Manchester City Hall could use a couple of coats of paint, but it didn't bother the seniors from the area who have been waiting for such a place for years.

Pat Vailliencourt is the center's director. She says they will be putting it to good use.

"We've been working with Chelsea Hospital and some of the local nurses, where we offer things like blood pressure checks, vaccines and some of the health services. We don't have a clinic or hospital locally to take care of."

Several hours after the opening, the center was preliminarily awarded its funding from the Washtenaw County Older Persons Millage. County commissioners distributed $200,000 each to Manchester and nine other senior centers.

