New University of Michigan poll finds older adults unprepared for long-term care needs

More than 2/3 of adults who reach the age of 65 will need long-term care. That sobering statistic comes from University of Michigan Health.

Assisted living, a nursing home or at-home care is a reality for many over 65. But a new poll led by the University of Michigan finds 45% of adults over 50 think the issue is too far off to merit concern and more than half don’t think long-term care applies to them.

Dr. Ana Montoya is a geriatrician at University of Michigan Health. She says it's vital to plan for old age.

“We never know what’s going to happen in the future. While there are some needs that can be planned for the future, we are never free from a health crisis that can occur in any minute.”

There are also misconceptions about Medicare, which does not pay for a nursing home. And currently, Medicaid only covers people with low incomes or financial resources.

