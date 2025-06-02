Osteoporosis: U-M Health explains what you should know about the 'silent disease'

Osteoporosis is a disease that weakens bones causing them to break more easily. It affects nearly 10 million people, but millions of others are at risk for the condition.

While osteoporosis largely affects women over 50, men and younger adults can develop the disease as well.

Gregory Clines is an endocrinologist and bone disease specialist at University of Michigan Health. He says the toughest part about the condition is its lack of symptoms.

“Osteoporosis has no symptoms, because it is a silent disease. It is only when one fractures that one may realize that they actually have osteoporosis. You should see your physician if you have a family history of osteoporosis, or risk factors for osteoporosis, including long-term steroid use, smoking, and low body weight.”

Treatment includes pills, injections and infusions but may come with side effects. Clines says preventive measures. like weight-bearing exercise, calcium and vitamin D supplements, can help.

