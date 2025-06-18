Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development shares 2024 annual report

The Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development (OCED) has released its 2024 Annual Report.

The report offers measurable outcomes over the prior year and includes $1.5 million in emergency assistance and $50,000 each for three nonprofit youth service organizations. There’s also mention of the new Senior Cafe site in Manchester.

Director of the Washtenaw Office of Community & Economic Development Toni Kayumi says, while positive overall, the report highlights an increase in the need for services, particularly for the unhoused.

“As an example, our homeless response, the winter shelter response from county-funded community partners, increased 15% in the utilization of beds, compared to the prior year.”

Kayumi says Dorsey Estates, the former brownfield site near Ypsilanti’s historic Depot Town, has 23 additional affordable units.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

