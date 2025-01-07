City of Ypsilanti expected to approve measure requesting funding for permanent homeless shelter

The Ypsilanti City Council tonight is expected to vote on a resolution requesting Washtenaw County allocate funds toward a permanent homeless shelter.

The resolution asks the County Commission to allocate funding for the capital investments and annual operating funding for a homeless shelter in Ypsilanti or near the city.

The resolution commits the Council to work with the county, the Office of Community and Economic Development, Community Mental Health and others to ensure the shelter provides comprehensive services for the area’s homeless population.

Co-sponsor Amber Fellows says there has been enough talk, and now is the time for action.

“The issue has been deliberated since I’ve been engaged in Council since 2017, so quite a long time. And it’s a long time coming.”

The resolution sets a timeline for construction with a target date for the shelter to open in 24 to 30 months.

