Environmental groups seek to move invasive plant species from Huron River Watershed

Throughout the Huron River Watershed, there are areas plagued with invasive species. A group of environmentalists are looking for the best ways to replace them with native plants.

Around Mill Creek Park in Dexter, there’s an abundance of invasive grasses. Eliminating them and putting in native species will increase biodiversity.

Retired Michigan Tech Environmental Science professor Terry Sharik says the area would be an ideal spot to determine best practices.

“We need to demonstrate we need to look at various combinations in these riparian areas. And where should we do this? Well, we wanted to do it somewhere where it would be available for anybody and everybody to view the results of what we did.”

Sharik says they would be able to demonstrate to landowners and the general public how poor tilling techniques lead to invasive species and additional sediment in the watershed.

The group is seeking state funding.

