Chelsea starts search for new City Manager

The Chelsea City Council held an emergency meeting Tuesday night to discuss what comes next after a shake-up last week at City Hall.

Under a cloud, City Manager Martin Colburn and Assistant City Manager Sue Montenegro resigned. The city says no further communication will be made regarding their departure.

Police Chief Kevin Kazyak is taking on the Acting Interim City Manager role.

Mayor Jane Pacheco says they’ll hire an interim before starting the search for a permanent replacement.

“We directed staff to draft an RFP for a recruitment firm, and we will interview and decide on a recruitment firm on the 28th, and we go from there.”

Applications for the interim will be accepted until July 9th. Pacheco says they’ll wait until after the upcoming city elections before a permanent hiring.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

