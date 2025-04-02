Chelsea City Council member issues apology for remarks made during meeting

Chelsea City Council member Bill Ruddock apologized during this week’s city council meeting for a remark he made during a heated exchange with a local resident in March.

During a city council meeting on March 17th, a Chelsea resident publicly criticized the city’s stance on not inquiring about people's immigration status. In response to the resident saying that President Trump was coming for them, Council member Bill Ruddock said, “Heil Hitler!"

In a statement shared with WEMU, Ruddock says he takes full responsibility for his words, acknowledging that they were provocative. He says he wants to make clear that Chelsea is an inclusive community and has no place for rhetoric that fosters fear and mistrust.

He adds that he will not back down from defending policies rooted in justice, and if his commitment leads him to express his frustrations sharply, the local community should understand it arises from his dedication to defending equity and fairness for everyone in Chelsea.

