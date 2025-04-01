Possibility of the Michigan eLibrary Catalog ending due to Trump executive order

The Michigan eLibrary Catalog (MeLCat) is in a precarious position for funding after President Trump issued an executive order eliminating the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services has funded the Michigan eLibrary Catalog, which offers free online books and a statewide book loaning program. Without federal funding from the Institute, the program would depend on state resources to ensure its continuation.

Lori Coryell is the Director of the Chelsea District Library. She says many individuals rely on MeLCat, and the Chelsea Library staff is working to maintain parts of the service locally.

“It became more like a clarion call for us like, 'No, we’re not going to let this get us down and be debilitating!' because this community really depends on us.”

Coryell says many librarians, including those in Chelsea, are attempting to work with state officials to guarantee access to books from all across Michigan at their local libraries.

