Open house to discuss future of Western Washtenaw County transportation to be held in Chelsea

Residents of Western Washtenaw County are invited to an open house on Wednesday to talk about the future of transportation in the Chelsea area.

Transportation issues can be a challenge anywhere, but especially in mostly rural areas. The Chelsea Area Transportation Analysis Project is taking a look at how people move around on the western side of the county.

Planner Paul Montagno says the meeting is a conversation about where Chelsea and the rest of Western Washtenaw County is heading.

“The ultimate goal here is to really look into the future and understand how the city might grow, so we’re coupling this transportation study with the master planning process that we’re working on. So, we’re not only looking at transportation issues, but we’re looking at land use issues.”

The Chelsea Area Transportation Open House will be held Wednesday, June 11th from 5:00-6:30 PM at the Chelsea District Library on South Main St.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

