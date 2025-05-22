Washtenaw County Commissioners oppose I-94 CAV project

The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners wants the state to know its opposition to the I-94 Connected and Automated Vehicle (CAV) Corridor project and possible future toll lanes on the highway.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is planning on eventually extending the CAV from Ann Arbor-Saline Road to the Lodge Freeway. A pilot lane runs between Belleville and Rawsonville Roads.

When not testing autonomous vehicles, it would be a privately operated tolled express lane. Commissioner Yousef Rabhi that’s inexcusable.

“People in Michigan do not want toll roads. They do not want to sacrifice a lane of their highway between Ann Arbor and Detroit for a bougie, out-of- touch technology that’s not accessible to the average everyday person.”

MDOT says it held extensive public outreach regarding the CAV and at no time heard opposition by the Commission. It says it will communicate with county officials to address any concerns.

