SEMCOG launches traffic survey

The Michigan Department of Transportation and the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments are teaming up to collect travel data from area residents.

The survey is to provide the information needed to set future transportation priorities. SEMCOG will be focusing on southeast Michigan, including Washtenaw and Livingston Counties. Randomly selected households will be invited to participate.

SEMCOG lead modeler Jilan Chen says the information will be used to determine current and future traffic patterns.

“If we can understand how people make their decisions on their daily travel, on what impacted them, that will help us to find a solution, like how to solve their mobility issues.”

The Michigan Travel Counts survey will be conducted by research firm Resource Systems Group Inc. Participants will use smartphones, online or the telephone to report their travel.

