© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
School Closing Information

SEMCOG launches traffic survey

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published April 8, 2025 at 6:21 AM EDT
In a photo from Tuesday, June 23, 2015, in Detroit, traffic heads north on the Lodge freeway. While the Michigan Legislature debates how to proceed with putting an additional $1.2 billion annually toward repairing roads, the state may also be facing another looming transportation funding crunch as congestion grows on the state's highways.
Carlos Osorio
/
AP
In a photo from Tuesday, June 23, 2015, in Detroit, traffic heads north on the Lodge freeway. While the Michigan Legislature debates how to proceed with putting an additional $1.2 billion annually toward repairing roads, the state may also be facing another looming transportation funding crunch as congestion grows on the state's highways.

The Michigan Department of Transportation and the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments are teaming up to collect travel data from area residents.

The survey is to provide the information needed to set future transportation priorities. SEMCOG will be focusing on southeast Michigan, including Washtenaw and Livingston Counties. Randomly selected households will be invited to participate.

SEMCOG lead modeler Jilan Chen says the information will be used to determine current and future traffic patterns.

“If we can understand how people make their decisions on their daily travel, on what impacted them, that will help us to find a solution, like how to solve their mobility issues.”

The Michigan Travel Counts survey will be conducted by research firm Resource Systems Group Inc. Participants will use smartphones, online or the telephone to report their travel.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Michigan Department of TransportationSoutheast Michigan Council of Governmentswashtenaw countyLivingston Countytraffictransportationsurvey
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content