Chelsea's Main Street Park Alliance awarded $1 million RAP grant

Chelsea’s Main Street Park Alliance has been awarded a $1 million grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

The grant will be used to help pay for the transformation of the former Federal Screw Works brownfield. It’s been a blighted vacant lot for over 20 years.

The Alliance seeks to turn into a public space for the community to enjoy. Board member Amy Haydlauff says they’re focusing on specific groups in the community.

“Seniors, who said they had a lot to do but only with other seniors, and they wanted to be more integrated with other generations. And then, a long-standing problem in communities our size is always is that there is not much for teenagers and junior high kids to do.”

Haydlauff says they’re also ensuring the park is disabled accessible.

The Main Street Park is to feature several amenities including a skate park, walking paths and climbing walls. The total project including remediation costs about $10 million.

