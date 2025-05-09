Lower Town Riverfront Conservancy awarded MEDC grant

The Lower Town Riverfront Conservancy in Ann Arbor has been awarded a $1 million grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

The Conservancy works to preserve publicly accessible greenspace along the Huron River.

Broadway Park West is its first project. It’s on a 14-acre parcel behind the Broadway Bridge. The Conservancy is developing half the site.

President Marie Klopf says it will be a unique public-private partnership for Ann Arbor.

“We’re a 501(c)3. We fundraise. Our mission is for public benefit, so we’re developing a system of trails and pathways and greenspaces and things for the public to access right along the Huron River.”

Klopf says the grant from MEDC will be used to help build an 8,000 square-foot pavilion, including a stage area that can be used for a variety of events. It will be part of a mixed-use development including a hotel and condominiums.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

