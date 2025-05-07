Ypsilanti City Council moving ahead on Water Street development

The Ypsilanti City Council has voted to create an Ad-Hoc Citizens Committee to create a request for qualifications (RFQ) plan to help plans for the Water Street Redevelopment Area to move forward.

The committee is charged to ensure that redevelopment plans align with residents’ priorities.

Planning firm Carlisle Wortman is holding a series of public meetings to discuss Water Street. It will produce a draft RFQ the committee can work from.

3rd Ward Council member Amber Fellows says it will enhance the community process.

“This is largely inspired by the Community Benefits Ordinance to put in on the front end of developments instead of the back end where developers are giving us a proposal and the community’s responding and the developer has to change the proposal. Some of the feedback from staff is that it would be better for developers to know what to expect.”

The Water Street Redevelopment Area is a city-owned, 38-acre site adjacent to downtown. For more than two decades, it has been plagued with problems, including serious ground contamination.

