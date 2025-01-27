Ypsilanti Water Street redevelopment progresses to next phase of remediation

Ypsilanti is making progress on one of the city’s last pieces of undeveloped properties: the Water Street Redevelopment Area.

The Water Street site is a 38-acre, city-owned brownfield adjacent to the City’s historic downtown area. It is bounded by Michigan Avenue on the north and Huron River on the south.

Over the years, attempts to redevelop the site and increase its tax revenue have failed, along with efforts to clean up lead and PCB contamination.

Katie Jones is Ypsilanti’s Community, Economic Development & Equity Manager. She says the project is now on track again.

“We have got two pretty large grants, one from Senator Irwin’s office for $4.3 million, and then, we’ve also gotten one from Congresswoman Dingell’s office through the county for another $3 million.”

Jones says the city will begin tree removal and brush work on the former Detroit United Railway storage yard this winter. That will be followed by excavation of the site in the spring and removal of lead and PCBs this summer.

