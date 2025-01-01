Ypsilanti Mayor and City Council setting priorities for improving city's quality of life for 2025

The new year brings new optimism among local leaders to focus on goals for 2025. In Ypsilanti, the list is comprehensive.

Mayor Nicole Brown and the City Council want to find ways to reduce crime, make infrastructure improvements and create more economic development. Brown says the council and city administration are committed to bringing quality of life enhancements to Ypsilanti.

“We will continue with the remediation plans for Water Street, the removal of Pen Dam, working on our DPW site and fortifying that and repairing, and making sure we have a safe place for our employees to work to be able to provide services to the community.”

The DPW site is considered a top priority since the building is in extremely bad shape. The city is fortifying the building to keep the roof from falling in until a replacement site can be constructed.

